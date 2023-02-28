Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-23, 1-16 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (13-16, 6-10 AAC)
Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Tyler Harris scored 30 points in South Florida's 71-67 victory over the SMU Mustangs.
The Bulls are 8-9 in home games. South Florida is 1-5 in one-possession games.
The Golden Hurricane are 1-16 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is ninth in the AAC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryant Selebangue averaging 3.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russel Tchewa is averaging 11.4 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Harris is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.
Sam Griffin averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Selebangue is averaging 12.3 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Tulsa.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Golden Hurricane: 0-10, averaging 58.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 4.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
