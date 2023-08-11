FILE - England's Harry Kane lines up ahead of the Euro 2024 group C qualifying soccer match between England and Ukraine at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, March 26, 2023. Harry Kane has a career-defining decision to make. The England captain must choose whether to stay at Tottenham or move to German giant Bayern Munich. The clubs reportedly have reached an agreement regarding the transfer of Kane for a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110 million) and now it is over to the striker to decide.