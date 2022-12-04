Brown Bears (4-4) at Hartford Hawks (4-6)
West Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hartford -8.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Hartford takes on the Brown Bears after Briggs McClain scored 23 points in Hartford's 74-66 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.
The Hawks are 4-1 in home games. Hartford averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the DI Independent, paced by Michael Dunne with 3.3.
The Bears have gone 2-2 away from home. Brown ranks fifth in the Ivy League shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: McClain is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks. Dunne is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Hartford.
Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 16.8 points for the Bears. Paxson Wojcik is averaging 12.6 points for Brown.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
