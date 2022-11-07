Sacred Heart Pioneers at Hartford Hawks

West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Hartford Hawks host the Sacred Heart Pioneers in the season opener.

Hartford went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-5 at home. The Hawks averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Sacred Heart finished 10-20 overall last season while going 4-13 on the road. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 24.3 from 3-point range.

