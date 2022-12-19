Harvard Crimson (7-4) at UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4)
Irvine, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces Harvard in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.
The Anteaters are 3-1 on their home court. UC Irvine is fifth in college basketball shooting 41.9% from deep, led by JC Butler shooting 57.1% from 3-point range.
The Crimson are 3-1 on the road.
TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis is averaging 15.2 points for the Anteaters. Dawson Baker is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.
Crimson: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
