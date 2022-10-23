MAGGIE HASSAN
Newfields, Democrat
Age: 64
Profession: U.S. senator
What do you believe you would bring to the office should you be elected?I have always worked to follow the example of Granite Staters, who every day put aside their differences and work to solve problems.
I was proud to be ranked the most bipartisan senator in the country and I have worked across the aisle to deliver real results for New Hampshire.
That includes teaming up with a Republican to ban the absurd practice of surprise medical billing, negotiating the bipartisan infrastructure law, securing benefits for veterans impacted by toxic exposure and crafting the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, which strengthens American manufacturing, lowers costs and bolsters our national security.
What are key issues for you?I’m focused on the priorities that matter to Granite Staters. I’m working to lower costs and have helped pass a law to lower prescription drug and energy costs. and I will always stand up for a woman’s fundamental freedoms, as well as safeguard our national security.
I am running for re-election because I know that there is more work to do. From continuing to tackle the opioid crisis to addressing housing shortages and the lack of reliable, affordable child care, I am focused on building strong communities where everyone who works hard can get ahead and stay ahead.
DONALD BOLDUC
Stratham, Republican
Bolduc did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
