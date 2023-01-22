Left wing Clayton Keller recorded his second career hat trick, and the Arizona Coyotes defeated the Golden Knights 4-1 at Mullett Arena on Sunday.
The Coyotes won for only the second time in their last 13 games. The Knights lost for the fourth time in five games after defeating the Washington Capitals 6-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.
Rookie right wing Dylan Guenther also scored for the Coyotes, who are sharing Mullett Arena with Arizona State’s hockey program starting this season while trying to build a new rink of their own in Tempe, Arizona.
Right wing Phil Kessel scored for the Knights.
