LAWRENCE — The tip of the hat and roar of the crowd at Fenway Park Thursday night was for Lawrence firefighter Miguel Baez.
Baez lost his lower right leg after an off-duty motorcycle crash. But this spring, less than two years after suffering massive injuries, Baez, with use of a prosthetic, returned to duty at the Lawrence Fire Department.
He’s believed to be the only amputee firefighter currently working in Massachusetts and one of a small group on the job nationally.
Baez was honored on the field in the Red Sox’s “Hats Off To Heroes” program.
Several dozen Lawrence firefighters attended the game to see Baez recognized.
He is a 22-year veteran of the department and father of two grown children.
Baez credits his faith in God, his commitment to remaining positive and his support from fellow “jakes” with his successful recovery.
