HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s Office announced that the polling location for Ward 1, Precinct 1 has changed from the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center on Reed Street to the Consentino School, 685 Washington St.
This location change is due to ongoing construction at VNEOC, which will not be completed prior to the June 6 Special Election.
Voters in this precinct will receive a letter in the mail notifying them of this change, as well as a robo call reminder a few days prior to the election.
The last date and time to register and be eligible to vote in the June 6 Special Election, which is a yes/no vote on a debt exclusion as an alternative method of funding a new Consentino School, is Saturday, May 27, at 5 p.m. The last day to request a Vote By Mail ballot is Tuesday, May 30, by 5 p.m.
To check your voter registration status or to confirm your polling location, visit sec.state.ma.us/voterregistrationsearch or call the City Clerk’s office at 978-374-2312.
Drivers warned of overnight highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover. The ramps will be closed nightly from Sunday night, May 21, through Friday morning, May 26, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, May 26. Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light poles on the edge of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Canoe Race is June 3
HAVERHILL — The Crescent Yacht Club in Bradford will hold its 43rd annual Canoe Race June 3. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and launch time is at 9:15 a.m. Launch location is the Essex County Correctional Alternative Center at 165 Marston St. in Lawrence. Participation fee is $40 by May 25 or $50 after May 26.
Canoes and kayaks will make their way down river to the yacht club. A reception at the club is at 10:45 a.m. and includes T-shirts, entertainment, food and beverages, raffle prizes, and Vikings — with costumes encouraged. An awards ceremony is at 1:30 p.m. for canoe and kayak finishes and best dressed.
Proceeds go to Haverhill Pentucket Thunder hockey team, Sacred Hearts food pantry and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center.
For more information, visit crescentyachclub.net/canoe.
Documentary on civil rights alliance
BEVERLY — The Lappin Foundation of Beverly and Congregation Eitz Chayim of Cambridge invite the community to a virtual screening of “Shared Legacies,” a documentary about the African American-Jewish Civil Rights Alliance on Thursday, June 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. The film explores the crucial historical lessons of Black-Jewish cooperation, and it serves as an urgent call to action to repair what has fractured in the alliance. The program is free and all are welcome. Please register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, please email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Concerts in the park
ANDOVER — Concerts in the park, at the corner of Bartlet and Chestnut streets in Andover, commence this summer on Wednesday, July 5, and run every Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 23. Performances will be provided by Abraxas, 12 Barz Band, White Street Band, Yoke Shire, 60’s Invasion, Jazz Disciples, The Stumps and Alice and the Groove Diggers. For cancellation information, visit andoverrec.com and social media. Make-up shows will take place on following days.
MV Food Bank to hold Big Night Out
DRACUT — The Merrimack Valley Food Bank will hold its second Big Night Out Under the Tent at Lenzi’s on Thursday, June 8, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Lenzi’s is at 810 Merrimack Ave.
Tickets are $75 each and include hors d’oeuvres, live music, a silent auction and a reverse raffle. All money raised will benefit the Merrimack Valley Food Bank’s hunger relief programs. Registration is open at tinyurl.com/2zm77dha.
Mystery author presentation via Zoom
GROVELAND — Cozy Mystery author Frank Anthony Polito will talk about his new mystery “Rehearsed to Death.” June 5 from 7 to 8 p.m. via Zoom at home or on the library’s big screen. A lucky participant will win an advanced copy of the book. When registering, please answer yes if you are planning to come to the library.
Register at tinyurl.com/ytfmzpr2.
