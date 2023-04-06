HAVERHILL — School officials say an internal investigation of a hazing incident involving members of the Haverhill High School football team that was brought to light last fall has concluded and two employees will be issued “intent to dismiss” letters.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta emailed School Committee members on Wednesday morning and told them that “after a thorough investigation and on the advice of counsel, intent to dismiss letters have been issued to two employees due to the hazing incident.”
When contacted by The Eagle-Tribune, Marotta refused to name the two employees and said, “We are unable to comment on private personnel matters.”
Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais said Marotta did not identify the employees in her email.
“I don’t know what the investigation entails as we were not informed of any details, so I do not have a comment at this time,” Sapienza-Donais said.
Marotta said that as of Wednesday, varsity head coach Timothy O’Connor, who also teaches history, and assistant coach Michael Kwegyir-Attah, a gym teacher, were still on paid administrative leave but she would not confirm they were the employees referred to the email.
O’Connor and Kwegyir-Attah were placed on leave in December during an investigation of a hazing incident at the stadium on Lincoln Avenue.
The two men, along with 18-year-old Jesse Rodriguez, were arraigned in Haverhill District Court. All three defendants are scheduled to return to court May 17 for motion hearings, according to court officials.
Rodriguez faces three counts each of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 years of age or older, assault and battery and hazing, according to court documents.
Kwegyir-Attah, 27, is charged with intimidating a witness and failure to comply with his duties as a mandated reporter. O’Connor, 48, faces the same charges charges along with an additional count of failure to report hazing.
Investigators said they obtained three videos, each showing a separate hazing incident.
O’Connor’s voice can be heard in one of the videos, saying “Hey” in an effort to stop the incident from being recorded. Prosecutors pointed to that as proof he was aware of his players’ behavior.
Police say Rodriguez was identified in all three videos. He was wearing just underwear in one and performing a lewd act in another, both in a locker room. Footage of the third incident showed similar acts, but outside on the turf football field.
The videos show three victims, all minors, targeted between August and October.
Investigators say Kewgyir-Attah gave one victim a ride home after an incident, advising him on the way not to tell his parents about what happened and saying that if he did, the situation would become inflated.
The assistant coach denied those allegations in court.
The next day, investigators say O’Connor told his players to erase the footage, telling his team it was not indicative of the team’s family mentality.
O’Connor said the incident happened after a team spaghetti dinner and he did not think it was more than kids fooling around.
The head coach said he reported an incident to the athletic director after the fact and met with school officials when the video was widely shared in the community.
A principal learned about the first video Nov. 4, according to investigators. That person spoke to O’Connor, but the head coach denied any knowledge of the incident.
O’Connor is alleged to have told his team afterward, “These phones will be your downfall.”
The judge ordered Rodriguez to stay away from the victim and Haverhill High during school hours. There is a safety plan in place that allows Rodriguez to attend an alternate program at the high school. He is also not allowed to participate in any organized recreational sport and ordered to not use any social media.
Kewgyir-Attah and O’Connor were both ordered to stay away from the high school and have no contact with the victims and witnesses.
Staff reporter Angelina Berube contributed to this report.
