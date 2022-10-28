44 Aquino, Carlos DE Lawrence
10 Arriaga, Jeremiah DB Haverhill
5 Barchard, Jake FS Haverhill
76 Benji, Larry DL Boston
59 Boucher, Christian OL Portland, Me.
99 Castro, Oswaldo DL Lynn
9 Chretien, Luc SS Haverhill
57 Coburn, Kyle DE Portland, Me.
44 Connors, Tommy DB Boston
63 Copeland, Eli DL Portland, Me.
14 Cruz, Jonathan DB Lawrence
11 Deveau, Jaylen TE Haverhill
69 Flemming, James OLB New Bedford
45 Fletcher, Jason TE Haverhill
12 Florantino, Jose WR Haverhill
42 Flores, Justin LB Lawrence
53 Garcia, Edguardo DE Haverhill
13 Gibb, Brandon LB Portland, Me.
55 Gilprin, Jeffrey DL Haverhill
35 Gonzalez, Jorge LB Haverhill
64 Gonzalez, Jorge OL Haverhill
16 Grasso, Richie K Malden
93 Guzman, Christian DE Lawrence
46 Haygood, Zack MLB Boston
58 Hernandez, Manny LB Lawrence
88 Jean-baptiste, Paster DL Lawrence
27 Jones, Jamal DB Portsmouth, N.H.
32 Joseph, Connor LB Lowell
6 Lauriano, Andrew LB Lawrence
8 Luis, Matt TE Lowell
62 Manning, Patrick OL Merrimac
89 Martinez, Jose LB Lawrence
29 Mercedat, Lamar DB Merrimac
56 Mondello, Adam DL·OL Haverhill
70 Mondello, Andrew DL Haverhill
7 Montanez, Jose WR Haverhill
93 Morgan, Mason DE·MLB Portland, Me.
1 Ocasio, Isaiah QB Haverhill
40 Ocasio, Mason LB Haverhill
23 Okelly, Sean DB Portland, Me.
31 Olsen-ridiker, Gabriel LB·DL Portland, Me.
21 Ortiz, Niko RB Lawrence
4 Osorio, Shaun WR Lowell
77 Pendergrass, Vernon OL Portland, Me.
9 Plaud, Jari WR Lawrence
8 Quan, Bromel WR Killingly, Conn.
28 Reynolds, Cameron DB Portsmouth, N.H.
55 Romano, Bobby DL Portsmouth, N.H.
24 Seavey, James DB Haverhill
22 Sibanda, Junior DB Salem, N.H.
0 Sosa, Nick FB Lawrence
15 Schmidt, Vinny WR Lawrence
20 Titus, Camden LB Haverhill
3 Torres, Chino DB Lawrence
52 Torres, Kristian OL Lawrence
51 Torres-williams, Tyrone DL Leominster
2 Watson, Teshaun RB Haverhill
25 Williams, Robert DB Lowell
