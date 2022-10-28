44 Aquino, Carlos DE Lawrence

10 Arriaga, Jeremiah DB Haverhill

5 Barchard, Jake FS Haverhill

76 Benji, Larry DL Boston

59 Boucher, Christian OL Portland, Me.

99 Castro, Oswaldo DL Lynn

9 Chretien, Luc SS Haverhill

57 Coburn, Kyle DE Portland, Me.

44 Connors, Tommy DB Boston

63 Copeland, Eli DL Portland, Me.

14 Cruz, Jonathan DB Lawrence

11 Deveau, Jaylen TE Haverhill

69 Flemming, James OLB New Bedford

45 Fletcher, Jason TE Haverhill

12 Florantino, Jose WR Haverhill

42 Flores, Justin LB Lawrence

53 Garcia, Edguardo DE Haverhill

13 Gibb, Brandon LB Portland, Me.

55 Gilprin, Jeffrey DL Haverhill

35 Gonzalez, Jorge LB Haverhill

64 Gonzalez, Jorge OL Haverhill

16 Grasso, Richie K Malden

93 Guzman, Christian DE Lawrence

46 Haygood, Zack MLB Boston

58 Hernandez, Manny LB Lawrence

88 Jean-baptiste, Paster DL Lawrence

27 Jones, Jamal DB Portsmouth, N.H.

32 Joseph, Connor LB Lowell

6 Lauriano, Andrew LB Lawrence

8 Luis, Matt TE Lowell

62 Manning, Patrick OL Merrimac

89 Martinez, Jose LB Lawrence

29 Mercedat, Lamar DB Merrimac

56 Mondello, Adam DL·OL Haverhill

70 Mondello, Andrew DL Haverhill

7 Montanez, Jose WR Haverhill

93 Morgan, Mason DE·MLB Portland, Me.

1 Ocasio, Isaiah QB Haverhill

40 Ocasio, Mason LB Haverhill

23 Okelly, Sean DB Portland, Me.

31 Olsen-ridiker, Gabriel LB·DL Portland, Me.

21 Ortiz, Niko RB Lawrence

4 Osorio, Shaun WR Lowell

77 Pendergrass, Vernon OL Portland, Me.

9 Plaud, Jari WR Lawrence

8 Quan, Bromel WR Killingly, Conn.

28 Reynolds, Cameron DB Portsmouth, N.H.

55 Romano, Bobby DL Portsmouth, N.H.

24 Seavey, James DB Haverhill

22 Sibanda, Junior DB Salem, N.H.

0 Sosa, Nick FB Lawrence

15 Schmidt, Vinny WR Lawrence

20 Titus, Camden LB Haverhill

3 Torres, Chino DB Lawrence

52 Torres, Kristian OL Lawrence

51 Torres-williams, Tyrone DL Leominster

2 Watson, Teshaun RB Haverhill

25 Williams, Robert DB Lowell

