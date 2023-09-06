LYNN — A male juvenile from Haverhill was charged with stealing an SUV, fleeing police and crashing at a busy intersection in a 12-hour span, police said.
The Haverhill male was arrested along with Leanna Lockwood, 22, of Boston, after the incident that was initially reported Monday night and played out into Tuesday morning, according to police.
Around 8 p.m. Monday, a victim told police he was held up at gunpoint by a masked man who stole his SUV.
At 7:13 a.m. Tuesday, police said officers saw the dark SUV and attempted to stop it. But the driver, allegedly the male juvenile, hit the gas and a chase ensued, police said.
“The suspect vehicle initially stopped then fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit, before striking another vehicle at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Essex Street,” according to a police report.
The vehicle that was struck, a white Honda SUV, flipped onto its roof after impact.
Police captured two people who ran from the car. A victim in the motor vehicle accident was transported to the hospital with injuries, police said.
The Haverhill juvenile is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, leaving the scene of accident resulting in personal injury, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to police.
Rockwood was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and illegal possession of a class B drug, police said.
