Haverhill’s Duchemin leads St. John’s

DANVERS — The best present St. John’s Prep coach Brian St. Pierre could have received on the day he turned 40 was a victory over archrival Xaverian. His team delivered that gift with a 35-0 shutout.
It had been six years since the Eagles beat the Hawks, and the defending state champs were still feeling the sting of losing to the Hawks last year on the holiday at Fenway Park.
“Anybody who says Thanksgiving doesn’t matter any longer because of the new playoff system should come to our game. It definitely matters,” said St. Pierre, Sophomore James Guy rushed for 184 yards and three scores.
Senior Matt Duchemin of Haverhill had a terrific game, picking off a pass, scoring on a punt return and setting up another score with a 22-yard reception.
He fielded the punt at his own 10-yard line, avoided tacklers and stumbling but managing to keep his balance for a highlight reel 90-yard run.
Duchemin said, “I caught the ball and don’t really know how I was able to keep my balance and go all the way to the house.”
St. John’s (10-1) will play Catholic Memorial (11-0) at Gillette Stadium on Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. for the Division 1 state title. CM won their first matchup, 34-32, on Oct. 12.