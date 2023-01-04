HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools has been awarded a $1.7 million federal grant to improve ventilation and air quality at six city schools.
The Improving Ventilation and Air Quality (IVAQ) grant is intended to address inequitable school facilities’ needs and repairs for improved ventilation and indoor air-quality to support healthy learning environments in districts and schools that have a higher concentration of economically disadvantaged populations, according to the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Historically, disadvantaged populations experience higher rates of poor health for a range of conditions, including airborne disease transmission and chronic breathing impairments such as asthma, officials said.
School officials said they have identified six school buildings: Tilton Lower, Bradford Elementary, Pentucket Lake, Golden Hill, Silver Hill and Nettle Middle, which they said need immediate HVAC repairs.
“Utilizing this grant, along with potential city ARPA funding, we anticipate the ability to address up to 65% of the immediate needs in these six schools,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance Michael Pfifferling said.
Facilities Director Stephen Dorrance said a portion of the work involves replacing obsolete mechanical equipment (major components of air conditioning) that use a type of refrigerant that is not environmentally friendly. He said that in the event of a leak you cannot replace this refrigerant.
Bradford Elementary, Pentucket Lake, Golden Hill and Silver Hill schools all have the same type of AC units, he said, but only two of those schools can be upgraded with the grant while the other two will rely on ARPA funding. Dorrance said the Tilton is poised for a total electrical upgrade to accommodate new commercial grade high efficiency AC units to be installed.
“We also plan to improve air filtration with new equipment and increased air exchange rates,” Dorrance said. “When we’re done we will have increased cooling, a more comfortable environment that is environmentally friendly, increased filtration and increased fresh air flow rates.”
Plans for air quality through HVAC improvements for the Nettle School are still being worked on, Pfifferling said.
According to school officials, research has shown that the spread of respiratory diseases occurs via airborne particles that are exhaled from an infected person.
Environmental research shows that the layout, design, occupancy, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system can all impact potential spread of airborne diseases. The Environmental Protection Agency recommends improvements to ventilation and air cleaning as well as increasing ventilation with outdoor air and air filtration, important elements of indoor air quality to improve the safety and health of students, educators and other building occupants, officials said.
The COVID-19 pandemic showed that in many circumstances the district cannot control airborne illnesses but can take preventative measures to lower the chances of illness with better ventilation and air quality, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.