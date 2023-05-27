HAVERHILL — William Bourque has been to many area sports stadiums and says he’s yet to see one without a concession stand.
Not until he stepped into Haverhill Stadium on Lincoln Avenue.
Although you are likely to encounter tables and umbrellas set up with volunteers selling snacks and refreshments during various sporting events, you won’t find an actual concession stand as it’s been closed since renovations to the bleachers were made several years ago.
So to provide a permanent location for storage and where spectators can grab a quick snack, refreshment or purchase Hillie merchandise during Haverhill High School sporting events, Bourque is raising money to rebuild the concession stand that is beneath the bleachers, just inside of Gobbi’s Gate.
“I want this to be for all Haverhill sports teams that use the stadium and I’m working with the football Booster Club on this,” Bourque said.
His son Jake, 16, is a sophomore at Haverhill High and a member of the varsity football team, and son Max, 19, played football at Haverhill High and is now a freshman at American International College in Springfield and is on their football team.
“I’ve been to many high school, college and pro football stadiums and have never seen one without a concession stand,” Bourque said.
Athletic Director Tom O’Brien thanked Bourque for all the work he’s done so far and for his willingness to contribute to some much needed improvements at the stadium. However, O’Brien said, the stadium has more pressing needs.
O’Brien said the Stadium Commission he chairs has higher priorities, including renovating the restrooms under the stands and the baseball restrooms that have been offline, while the press box needs renovations as well.
“We’re in the process of replacing the boiler but we need a whole new heating system for the locker rooms under the bleachers,” O’Brien said. “Also on our radar is repointing areas of the brick wall that surrounds the stadium and was built in 1935.”
O’Brien said the commission has been discussing an alternate plan for a food truck that can service all areas of the stadium where sporting events take place, such as the baseball diamond, which is a long walk to where the concession stand is located.
A member of Haverhill High’s Class of 1980 who played football for his four years, Bourque is gathering the resources he will need to build a concrete concession stand with a roll down aluminum front door, a steel entry door, and amenities such as hand-washing sinks that are required by the board of health.
Bourque said he’s recruited his friends, including a licensed plumber and electrician, the same mason who did work on the Ernie DiBurro Clubhouse at the stadium, and a contractor supervisor he’s also friends with, all of whom he said are donating their labor to the project.
“I also contacted architect Chris Crump of Haverhill, who is creating the design plans that will be ready any day now,” he said.
“I already have all the permits and I’m donating a $2,000 video security system to the project plus $1,000 more,” Bourque said. “So far we’ve raised about $4,200 in other donations from individuals, families and local businesses that will cover the cost of construction materials while the mason is being paid for by Dick Early Jr. I need to raise about $6,000 more for the roll-up aluminum doors plus another $1,000 for plumbing and electrical supplies.”
He said he has the support of School Superintendent Margaret Marotta as well.
The Stadium Commission informed Bourque he is authorized to renovate the concession area but must work closely with O’Brien and Stephen Dorrance, director of school facilities, and must submit his proposal and plans to the commission for final approval before any work begins.
Donations to Bourque’s project can be made at the TD Bank at 153 Merrimack St., or by check to William Bourque, 201 Lake St., Haverhill, MA 01832.
