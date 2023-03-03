HAVERHILL — They are considered an endangered species of wildlife in the Northeast. Blanding’s turtles, which when hatched are about the size of a quarter, often face nearly insurmountable odds ranging from predators such as skunks, frogs and birds while making dangerous journeys to reach the safety of wetland areas where they can feed, hide and grow.
To help replenish the population, students at the Hunking and Consentino schools are raising baby Blanding’s turtles that will be released back into the wild, bigger and stronger then when they arrived. Students at Whittier Tech are also involved in the program.
MassWildlife’s project “Headstart” is where Blanding’s hatchlings are brought to schools throughout the state for students to raise for nine months before they are released into the wild — giving them a better chance at survival.
“The Headstart program that Hunking has been lucky enough to be a part of for seven years is essential to the survival of an endangered species in the state of Massachusetts,” said Hunking grade 8 science teacher Kelly Mansour. “Students are able to observe their growth and development from October to June, knowing someday they will be released to help rebuild the population. This program goes beyond what they learn in the classroom. They need our protection.”
Students from Hunking’s grade 8 science classes, Kaleigh Davoli, Reece Favalora, Callan Goncalves, Gabryella Kirby and Sophie Da Silveira volunteered to serve as turtle caretakers. They maintain a 20-gallon aquarium tank in which they are raising three turtles. Everything is provided by the program, including turtle food donated by Zoo Med and Parker River.
“Humans are the smartest species so they have a responsibility to protect the environment and the animals,” Kaleigh said. “This program opens an opportunity to teach students to care for the world around them and allows them to do some good in their community.”
At the Consentino School, grade 8 teacher Jessica Paquette has embraced the project as well and oversees two aquarium tanks with three baby turtles in each.
“I have always been involved and interested in animal conservation,” Paquette said. “Kelly Mansour at Hunking started this program in Haverhill and we wanted to get involved and help save wildlife in our community.”
Student Andrea Melendez Maroquin volunteered to be a turtle caretaker at the Consentino.
“I love animals and want to help conserve them,” Andrea said. “I like helping to take care of them and watching how fast they grow.”
Local habitat concerns
In Haverhill, Blanding’s turtle habitat includes the old Dutton airport north of Kenoza Lake, which the city is eyeing in the distant future as a possible new business park.
An investigation into the property’s wetland habitat for Blanding’s turtles is expected to begin this spring by turtle advocates, and depending on what is found, could impact the design of a business park.
“The property includes nesting habitat for Blanding’s turtles so if you destroy it you threaten that population as they have to find another nesting habitat,” said Mark Irving of Amesbury, a member of the board of directors for the nonprofit Turtle Rescue League and a member of the Parker River Clean Water Association.
“We walked the Dutton air field property at different times of year and if you go in the spring, as we did last year, you can see Blanding’s turtles nesting there,” Irving said. “There are also painted turtles and snapping turtles, which all use the same nesting areas.”
This spring Irving and other Parker River volunteers plan to survey the turtles living on the property.
“We will do some trapping, counting and notching of their shells for identification purposes as they are currently hibernating in the muddy bottom of bodies of water, including the wetlands across from Kenoza Lake, which is prime habitat as it’s deep,” Irving said.
Adult Blanding’s turtles sporting their characteristic domed shells tend to gather in vernal pools in the spring to feed and sun themselves and mate then the females go off and nest, which hatches usually taking place in September.
It takes 15 to 20 years for a Blanding’s turtle to reach an adult length of about 10 inches. They are the second largest species of turtle in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Irving said.
Results of the survey will be forwarded to the Mass Wildlife Natural Heritage Endangered Species program, the enforcement protection agency for all wildlife species.
“A number of things could happen if they went forward with the business park, including mitigation in areas where the turtles would be left undisturbed,” Irving said.
Raising awareness
Michael Henry, treasurer of the Turtle Rescue League, said he is looking to promote awareness across the community as to the importance of preserving turtle habitat.
“We are organizing a group who want to make sure that the city’s vision doesn’t destroy a population of endangered turtles that Haverhill is very lucky to have,” Henry said. “Growth doesn’t have to come at the expense of endangered species.”
Haverhill Conservation Commission member and spokesman Ralph Basiliere said his group visited Whittier Tech last year to see the Blanding’s turtles students are raising.
“The Commission is aware of habitat concerns and should an applicant file for a permit to develop the Dutton property, there will be a comprehensive process that will include direction from the state’s Wildlife Natural Heritage Endangered Species program,” Basiliere said.
For more information visit online at turtlerescueleague.org and parker-river.org.
