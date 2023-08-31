HAVERHILL — Police in Nashua have charged a Haverhill woman in connection to the theft of 140 items valued at $5,593 from Victoria’s Secret, a lingerie store at the Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua.
Nashua police arrested 22-year-old Jada Cruz of Haverhill with the assistance of the Merrimack (NH) Police Department on an outstanding felony warrant for theft by unauthorized taking (acting in concert).
On April 4, officers took a report of a theft from Victoria’s Secret at 310 Daniel Webster Highway. Officers learned that three subjects entered the store and stole 140 items valued at $5,593.
Detectives were assigned to the investigation and were able to identify one of the suspects as Cruz. An arrest warrant was applied for and granted, charging Cruz with theft by unauthorized taking (acting in concert), a class A felony.
Cruz was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court South, in Nashua, on Sept. 28.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665. Follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @Nashuapolice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.