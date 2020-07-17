NEWBURYPORT – A Haverhill woman accused of a 10th offense of driving under the influence of alcohol was indicted on Monday by a Salem Superior Court grand jury.
When Lisa M. Iasimone, 55, of Gale Avenue Haverhill, was arrested by Newburyport police in late November, she was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (fourth or greater offense), having a revoked license as a habitual traffic offender, operating a motor vehicle with (criminal) false identification information, furnishing a false name to law enforcement and speeding.
Court documents related to her indictment show she had nine previous OUI arrests.