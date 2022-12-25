Ashlinn Bradley, 9
Golden Hill Elementary School
“I love when my mom makes French toast on Christmas morning. It’s really good and I look forward to it every Christmas. It’s a tradition in our home.”
Nathan Hamel, 9Golden Hill Elementary School
“I love to help pick out our Christmas tree, usually a medium size tree that we cut down. I like how it smells and I love to help decorate the tree, which is my favorite thing to do.”
Maggie Williams, 9Golden Hill Elementary School
“I look forward to lighting the menorah, one candle per night. We sing blessings in Hebrew and we do it will all my family.”
Estefany Agustin-Perez
Golden Hill Elementary School
“We make tamales as it’s a tradition. My whole family gets together before Christmas and half of us make tamales with masa and meat while others make the sauce. Then we have a raffle for presents where we draw names for gifts.”
