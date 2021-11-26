HAVERHILL — For the second year in a row, the Haverhill YMCA has name all of its education nominees Educators of the Year.
The YMCA celebrated its 13th annual Educator of the Year program Nov. 17 at the Renaissance Golf Club on Kenoza Street.
Last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.
“The committee felt this year that all of these outstanding educators deserved to be recognized for their tenacity throughout the pandemic,” said Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill and Plaistow Community YMCA. “This event was created to celebrate the YMCA’s work in education and our partnerships with schools and teachers. We are proud to collaborate and provide children in Haverhill a nurturing environment in which to grow, learn, and thrive.”
All educators receive citations from the city and the state and also each received 10 youth and teen memberships to give to students of their choice.
During the event, Haverhill’s school nurses along the Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly were awarded this year’s Commitment to Community Award for their continued hard work supporting students and the Haverhill community through the COVID-19 pandemic, Fuller said.
Connolly along with Katie Vozeolas, head of nursing for Haverhill Public Schools, accepted the awards on behalf of school nurses.
Haverhill’s Educators of the Year are:
Melissa DiFabio, Tilton Lower; Cecile Maggiacomo, Tilton Upper; Crystal White, Sacred Hearts School; Emily Gorski, Hunking School; Rhonda Kurto, Sacred Hearts School; Emily Alejandro, YMCA Children’s Learning Center; Craig Barnard, Tilton Upper/Walnut Square; Heather Weston, Haverhill High School; Brandon Curley, Consentino School; Joanna Dix, Haverhill High School, and Dan Sullivan, Consentino School.