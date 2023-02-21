Providence Friars (20-7, 12-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (20-7, 9-7 Big East)
Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 UConn plays the No. 20 Providence Friars after Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points in UConn's 64-55 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.
The Huskies have gone 13-2 in home games. UConn is third in the Big East in rebounding with 36.2 rebounds. Adama Sanogo leads the Huskies with 7.3 boards.
The Friars are 12-4 against Big East opponents. Providence is 2-2 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 10 points and 4.3 assists for the Huskies. Hawkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for UConn.
Bryce Hopkins is shooting 46.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Friars: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
