Howard (4-3) vs. Mount St. Mary's (2-5)
Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Elijah Hawkins and Howard will take on Jalen Benjamin and Mount St. Mary's. The freshman Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points and eight assists over the last five games. Benjamin, a junior, has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games.
SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Malik Jefferson, Nana Opoku, Mezie Offurum and Deandre Thomas have combined to account for half of all Mount St. Mary's scoring this season. For Howard, Kyle Foster, Randall Brumant and Tai Bibbs have collectively scored 39 percent of the team's points this season, including 41 percent of all Bison points over their last five.
FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hawkins has been directly responsible for 45 percent of all Howard field goals over the last five games. Hawkins has 24 field goals and 40 assists in those games.
WINLESS WHEN: Mount St. Mary's is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 61.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Bison have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Mountaineers. Mount St. Mary's has 22 assists on 57 field goals (38.6 percent) over its previous three contests while Howard has assists on 43 of 86 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Howard defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bison 27th among Division I teams. The Mount St. Mary's offense has turned the ball over on 22.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Mountaineers 302nd, nationally).
