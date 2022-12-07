UConn Huskies (9-0) at Florida Gators (6-3)
Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -3.5; over/under is 145.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn visits the Florida Gators after Jordan Hawkins scored 26 points in UConn's 74-64 win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
The Gators have gone 4-1 at home. Florida averages 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.
The Huskies play their first true road game after going 9-0 to begin the season. UConn ranks third in the Big East shooting 36.8% from downtown. Joey Calcaterra leads the Huskies shooting 58.6% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 13.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 60.7% for Florida.
Hawkins averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Sanogo is averaging 18.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for UConn.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
