FILE - Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye (35) dunks against Washington center Braxton Meah during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game March 2, 2023, in Seattle. The Atlanta Hawks have confirmed an agreement to acquire the draft rights to Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick. The Celtics drafted Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick of the NBA draft Thursday, June 22, 2023.