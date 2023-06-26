The Hawks dealt John Collins to the Jazz Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. In exchange, the team acquired Jazz forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.
With the deal, the Hawks unload Collins’ hefty salary ($25.340 million for the 2023-24 season) and now moves below the luxury tax. Collins was the franchise’s longest tenured player, a first-round pick in 2017 who signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2021.
But the 25-year-old has struggled to find his place as the team has evolved. After averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds in a season that saw the Hawks reach the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020-21 season, injuries and the changing plan hampered Collins’ productivity. He led team in scoring (19.5 points) and rebounding (9.8) during the 2018-19 season.
Over the last six seasons, Collins averaged 15.8 points, 8 rebounds.
Last season, Collins averaged 13.1 points and 6.5 rebounds, his lowest since his rookie season. He also struggled from 3-point range, making just 29.2% of his shots from the perimeter, which made it tough for the Hawks to keep him on the team at his salary.
The trade creates options and flexibility for the franchise as it looks to compete in free agency. The Hawks already have three players on their roster, who are due for contract extensions, who fit the system coach Quin Snyder looks to build.
With the unloading of the remaining $78 million remaining over three years on Collins’ deal, the Hawks now also have the flexibility to negotiate deals with guard Dejounte Murray, as well as forward Saddiq Bey and center Onyeka Okongwu, who become free agents in 2024.
The team could choose to waive Gay but should it retain him, it would receive a veteran voice in the locker room that it missed last season. The Hawks had a $6.3 million traded player exception for former forward Justin Holiday, who they dealt to the Mavericks in February.
Both the Hawks and the Jazz cannot formalize this deal until July 6 after the new collective bargaining agreement begins. For now, the Hawks will keep their options open as they figure out how they move forward.
For now, Collins’ trade to the Jazz, creates a new tax exception, which allows the Hawks to take on salary up to $25.3 million.
The 36-year-old Gay played for Snyder in Utah during the 2021-22 season, averaging 8.1 points in 55 games. The No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft, Gay has averaged 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 17 NBA seasons.
