SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne's 20 points helped San Francisco defeat Hartford 85-53 on Thursday night.
Hawthorne also contributed eight rebounds for the Dons (11-4). Saba Gigiberia scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and added seven rebounds. Volodymyr Markovetskyy recorded 11 points and was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
The Hawks (4-11) were led by Michael Dunne, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Jared Kimbrough added 10 points and six rebounds for Hartford.
San Francisco entered halftime up 40-22. Hawthorne paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Francisco outscored Hartford in the second half by 14 points, with Gigiberia scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.