METHUEN — A tractor trailer carrying hay caught fire at approximately 10 p.m. on July 31, forcing a section of I-495 to be closed for three hours.
Deputy Fire Chief Richard Aziz said the driver was on his way from New York to deliver a load of hay in Amesbury when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer.
“The thing burned right to the ground,” said Aziz.
The northbound section of the highway near exit 104 was shut down and traffic was rerouted onto Merrimack Street.
However, he said the driver was able to disconnect the trailer from the cab, which prevented the fire from reaching the gas tank.
Haverhill firefighters also responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
Additional information was not available as the cause of the incident is still under investigation.
