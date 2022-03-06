LEXINGTON, Ky. — About a month ago, a Lexington church began planning to hold what has become known as an African Worship Service each Sunday. This was intended as a way to more fully embrace its 20 or so members from Africa now living in the Lexington area.
Sherry Lyons, who is Broadway Baptist Church's children's ministry and preschool director, had an idea. Why not invite Oscar Tshiebwe to speak at the first African Worship Service?
"I thought that would be a really neat way to kick it off," she said.
Broadway Baptist Church pastor Daniel Ausbun reached out via social media to the Kentucky big man, who is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Tshiebwe was interested, but he pointed out how busy a UK player's schedule can be. Ausbun decided not to promote a Tshiebwe appearance.
Then during Sunday School last weekend, Ausbun's phone rang. Tshiebwe was calling. But the pastor did not recognize the number, so he didn't answer. The UK player then texted to say he would be coming to that evening's trial run of the African Worship Service.
Wearing a beige sweatshirt bearing the words "Seek Jesus," Tshiebwe spoke for 15 minutes to the audience of about 75.
Tshiebwe began by thanking the church for the opening music that made him think of home. "I felt I was in Africa a little bit," he said.
Tshiebwe cited a favorite scripture being the third chapter of Proverbs, verses five through nine. This instructs the reader to trust God, and not believe the human alone is responsible for success.
"This scripture always motivates me ...," Tshiebwe told the audience. "From where I come from to what I am today, I have not done anything on my own."
Tshiebwe recalled coming to the United States at age 15. His family was thousands of miles away.
"I had nobody," he said. Those around him were not encouraging. "You'll never be good," he said he was told. "You'll never be a college student. You'll never play college basketball. ...
"But the scripture says everything is possible to those who trust in God."
Ausbun was impressed.
"He's genuinely a godly man," the Broadway Baptist pastor said. "I sat in the front pew with him. He didn't play on his phone. A lot of times, the guest preacher, they're busy doing other things. ...
"He was engaged. He was saying, amen. He was paying attention. He is the real deal."
Credit should go to the UK player's father, Mbuyi Tshiebwe, who was a pastor.
"He was the one that inspired me to stand up in front of people and preach about God," Tshiebwe said of his father, who died in 2012. "... My daddy used to always tell me this: we think Jesus only came to die for us. No. He had a lot of purpose when he came. He came to teach us how we should live in this world."
As Ausbun saw it, Tshiebwe might follow his father's example and someday become a pastor.
"He asked me all about my call to preach," the Broadway Baptist pastor said. "He seemed very interested in what it takes to be a preacher. He told me he had that calling in life."
Basketball would seem to be in Tshiebwe's immediate future. Before the NBA, there is this year's NCAA Tournament. Tshiebwe told the pastor that he hopes his mother, Kaya Rosalie Tshiebwe, can come to this country and be part of March Madness.
But perhaps basketball will only be a part of the UK big man's future.
"He asked for ways to improve his preaching," Ausbun said. "Never once when I was talking to him did he talk about the issue of the NBA money or anything material. It's all about the Lord. He has a passion for God."
The Broadway Baptist pastor is a UK fan. He has also become a Tshiebwe fan.
"I love UK," he said. "Oscar just seems different. This guy's faith is real. He loves basketball and he loves God. That sums up his life."
(c)2022 the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.)
Visit the Lexington Herald-Leader (Lexington, Ky.) at www.kentucky.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.