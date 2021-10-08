JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tim Tebow went on ESPN Friday morning and said Jaguars coach Urban Meyer put himself in the wrong place and was in the wrong state of mind when a video surfaced last week that showed a young woman dancing close to his lap as he sat on a barstool.
A second video surfaced Monday that showed Meyer touching the same woman's bottom.
''I think this was a moment he put himself in the wrong place,'' Tebow said. ''And he was in the wrong state of mind and he had too much to drink and that led to bad decisions and I think that's something we can all learn from — right.
''This is a very difficult to him and my advice to him was to apologize, admit and to learn from it. Never repeat it. Coach shared with me it's one of the hardest times of his life.''
Earlier this year, Meyer and his wife Shelley bought a home in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club on the same block as Tebow. Meyer coached Tebow at Florida from 2006 to 2009. A Heisman Trophy winner in 2007, Tebow helped the Gators win two national championships as their starting quarterback.
Tebow was reunited with Meyer in May when he attempted to make an NFL comeback with the Jaguars playing tight end for the first time in his career. But Tebow did not make it past the first round of cuts when the roster was trimmed from 90 players to 85.
Tebow remains close with Meyer and his family.
''I think, first of all, this is a very disappointing, frustrating, and honestly heart breaking situation,'' Tebow said on ESPN. ''When I first saw and heard about what happened my heart was hurting for Miss Shelley, coach's wife, someone that I love very much, and his daughters, who I'm very close with and who I've talked to both of them this week.''
Meyer's wife announced on Twitter Thursday that she was leaving the platform after the past week of widespread criticism of her husband. Shelley Meyer wrote on her Twitter account: ''We all make mistakes — we are all sinners. If you think you aren't? Then cast the first stone.''
As the fallout from the two videos of Meyer remains prevailing on social media, the Jaguars had their final day of preparations for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars (0-4) are one of only two teams in the NFL that remains winless. The Detroit Lions (0-4) will seek their first win of the season when they play the Minnesota Vikings on the road Sunday.
''When I think about Urban and I believe I know him very well, I also believe that this could be a very — if he can handle it right, football can be a way for him to be able to kind of dig in to,'' Tebow said. ''I agree that for some people they would need to take a time out in a situation like this but I feel for him he just loves the game so much.
''He was with a lot of his family this week and I talked with a lot of their family and one of his daughters came down and they've always had someone with Miss Shelley this whole week and been supporting her and I know how important that is to coach now. He knows what a mistake he made. He's apologized.''
On Friday, Meyer appeared to be focused on the challenge ahead trying to end a 19-consecutive game losing streak that dates to last season. If the Jaguars lose to the Titans Sunday, it will put them just six losses away from tying the 1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 26-game losing streak, the longest in modern NFL history.
''This whole AFC South has been obviously a focus of our organization,'' Meyer said Friday. ''All through the offseason studying different teams and obviously a very talented team with the Titans and somewhat of a rivalry.''
©2021 www.jacksonville.com. Visit jacksonville.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.