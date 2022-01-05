As the playoffs near, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has more important goals in mind than individual milestones.
That said, he wouldn’t mind 1,000 yards.
In Week 4, against the Carolina Panthers, Elliott suffered a right knee injury that brought him lingering discomfort, sapping his explosion and slowing his production. He is still 85 rushing yards shy of 1,000 for the year.
He gets a bonus 17th game to chase down the landmark.
“I think that’s kind of meaningful for me,” Elliott said. “It’s still the standard that you look at when you go into the season.”
A lighter Elliott looked sensational to begin the year. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry in the first five games, totaling 95 or more rushing yards in a three-game span from Week 3-5. But in the last 11 games, he averaged 3.5 yards per attempt, not totaling more than 52 rushing yards in a single outing.
If he reaches 1,000 in Philadelphia, the feat would be an example of an individual accomplishment matching the team’s interests. The Cowboys would be pleased if the Elliott-led run game broke through before the postseason.
