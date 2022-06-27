LAWRENCE — Nearly $400,000 in grant money to prevent kids from engaging in violent behavior and create safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youth was given to four local nonprofit organizations.
The funding was given as follows: UTEC, $102,500; Lawrence Community Works, $88,944; Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, $102,500; and Lawrence Prospera, $102,205.
The money comes from the state Department of Public Health's Healing, Equity and Leadership (HEAL) Program and supports those from 10 to 24 years old.
"The HEAL Program takes a holistic approach to addressing youth violence at the individual, family, community and societal levels. Through this program, UTEC, Lawrence Community Works, Family Services of the Merrimack Valley, and Lawrence Prospera will receive funds to support their work reducing the risk factors contributing to youth violence in our city," said state Sen. Barry Finegold (D-Andover) in a statement.
State Rep. Marcos Devers (D-Lawrence) echoed similar sentiments.
“Youth violence is much too common and negatively impacts our community’s children and their long-term wellbeing,” he said in a statement.
Devers pointed to the four non-profit groups and said they are "doing really incredibly important work in our community to combat this issue."
He added, "Lawrence is lucky to have these community organizations dedicated to preventing and addressing youth violence in all its forms."
The organizations were awarded the money through one of three funding streams.
Primary violence prevention though positive youth development focuses on kids in the younger age range. This is youth at high risk but who are not engaging in serious acts of violence.
The next is the creation of safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ Youth, a primary prevention program for youth who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex and asexual.
Finally, Opportunity Youth is a program for individuals at the older end of the specified age range. It program focuses on youth who engage in violent behavior and increasing protective factors in their lives.
