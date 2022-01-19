BOSTON -- Attorney General Maura Healey has entered the Democratic race for governor, ending months of speculation and joining a growing field of candidates jockeying to replace outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker.
Baker, a two-term Republican, announced last month that he won't be seeking a third term in the November elections.
Healey, 50, enters the gubernatorial race as the perceived front runner among the current field of Democrats, and would make history as the state's first female governor to be elected if she wins.
To be sure, she's not the only one who wants to claim that mantle. There are two women in the Democratic race -- Danielle Allen, a Harvard University professor, and state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, D-Boston -- both of whom launched their campaigns last year.
A third Democrat, former state Sen. Ben Downing of Pittsfield, ended his run for governor last month.
Several other Democrats have filed paperwork in recent months to run for governor, but it's not clear if they are serious candidates.
Former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, a Whitman Republican, is seeking the party’s nomination with support from former Republican President Donald Trump.
Diehl's campaign is also backed by the state's Republican Party, which has taken a hard right turn under the leadership of former Rep. Jim Lyons, of Andover.
Healey would also enter the gubernatorial race with a mountain of campaign cash she has accumulated during her tenure as Attorney General. As of Jan. 1, she had more than $3.6 million in her campaign coffers after ramping up fundraising in December, according to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Healey, of Charlestown, was elected in 2014 to replace Martha Coakley, a Democrat who challenged Baker for governor that year. Prior to that, she spent seven years in the attorney general's office, including a tenure as chief of the civil rights division.
Over the years, she has gained national attention for filing legal challenges against the Sackler family over their role in the opioid crisis, targeting "ghost guns and copycat weapons that circumvented the state's assault weapons ban and for suing vaping companies that were marketing to young people.
During Donald Trump's bombastic presidency, Healey positioned herself as a leading voice of opposition to Republican's policies and rhetoric.
Her office filed more than 40 lawsuits against the federal government during the Trump administration, challenging the president's promises to deport immigrants, rollback clean energy targets and environmental regulations, and repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.