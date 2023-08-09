BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey signed a $55.9 billion budget on Wednesday that boosts state spending on education, health care, workforce development, transportation and housing.
The spending plan, which comes more than a month after the July 1 beginning of the fiscal year, relies on robust revenue collections over the past year to increase spending by more than $3.8 billion over the previous year's budget, but doesn’t raise any wholesale taxes or fees.
Speaking to reporters during a signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Healey said the spending plan — her first as the state's chief executive — "meets the moment" by making the state "more affordable, competitive and equitable."
"This budget will make a real and meaningful difference in the lives of people across Massachusetts, lowering their costs, expanding access to opportunity and improving the quality of their lives," she said in remarks. "It's a product of shared values and deep cooperative partnerships."
The fiscal year 2024 budget boosts Chapter 70 funding for schools by nearly $600 million to more than $6.59 billion. That would fully fund the third year of the Student Opportunity Act, which was approved by the Legislature in 2019.
Direct aid to local governments — money that cities and towns use for everything from closing local budget shortfalls to hiring workers — will rise to more than $1.27 billion, a $39.4 million increase. Most communities will see increases in state local aid funding.
The plan calls for spending $1 billion from the newly enacted "millionaires’ tax" by divvying up a portion of the money for education and transportation programs and new initiatives. The new voter-approved law, which went into effect in January, set a 4% surtax on incomes above $1 million.
The budget will require the state to provide breakfast and lunch free for all K-12 school students, making permanent a COVID-19 pandemic-related policy that provided free school meals for students in the past three years. The plan will cost the state more than $171.5 million.
The plan also earmarks $90 million for the state's 15 regional transit authorities, such as the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, which provide public transportation outside the MBTA is service area.
It also calls for pumping $100 million into the Massachusetts School Building Authority to offset the impact of high inflation on the cost of new school buildings.
The budget includes dozens of proposed policy changes, including a plan that would authorize in-state tuition at public universities and colleges for undocumented students and provide them with access to state financial aid assistance.
To qualify, undocumented students must have attended a Massachusetts high school for at least three years and graduated or obtain a general education diploma.
Other policy changes include a controversial plan — twice rejected by the Legislature and former Republican Gov. Charlie Baker — to make phone calls free for state and county prisoners.
Lawmakers approved $20 million last year but didn’t implement policy changes to authorize free phone calls. That money would be available to sheriffs, who have argued that funding won't be enough to cover the projected costs.
The House and Senate approved separate versions of the roughly $56 billion budget months ago, but a final spending package was delayed as closed-door negotiations between the two branches dragged on.
Healey, a Democrat, vetoed about $205 million in spending mostly from outside sections of the budget, but left the spending plan send to her by House and Senate negotiators largely intact. That includes tens millions of dollars in legislative earmarks for local pet projects, programs and initiatives.
Massachusetts is among the last three states in the nation with a July 1 fiscal year to approve a budget, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The others are Oregon and North Carolina.
Like most states, Massachusetts is required to have a budget, even if temporary, to keep the government running. But there are no penalties for approving it late. The state has been running on supplemental budgets since mid-June.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
