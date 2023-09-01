BOSTON — Massachusetts is putting out bids for another round of offshore wind projects -- the largest procurement to date -- to comply a mandate requiring it to tap into more clean energy sources, but the move comes at a risky time.
Gov. Maura Healey announced on Thursday that the state plans to solicit up to 3,600 megawatts of additional offshore wind power, the equivalent to 25% of the state's annual electricity generation.
The procurement would the state's fourth and largest to date, following 1,600 megawatts selected in a previous round of bidding in 2021l, the Healey administration said. It would bring Massachusetts up to the full 5,600 megawatts of offshore wind power authorized in a 2016 clean energy law.
"With our top academic institutions, robust workforce training programs, innovative companies, and support from every level of government – Massachusetts is all-in on offshore wind," she said.
Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said the procurement will be a transparent, competitive process "that will benefit Massachusetts’ residents and businesses with cleaner air, lower energy bills, jobs in a growing industry and economic development opportunities."
"Offshore wind is the cornerstone of Massachusetts’ clean energy transition and will help us build a healthier, more resilient Massachusetts," she said.
But the latest procurement comes amid increasing turbulence in the nation's nascent offshore wind industry. Developers are scaling back — or in some cases backing out of projects — citing supply chain disruptions, higher construction costs and a lack of tax credits from the states and federal government.
Two major offshore wind developers in Massachusetts — Commonwealth Wind and Shell and Ocean Winds North America — have terminated their power purchase agreements with the state's utilities, citing supply chain issues and other concerns that have made it too difficult to finance the projects.
In July, Rhode Island's largest utility announced it won't be moving forward with a massive offshore wind project, arguing that rising costs have made the deal too expensive for ratepayers and out of line with state law.
In New Jersey, the Danish company behind the state's first offshore wind project announced this week that it is delaying construction until 2026 and could possibly abandon the project unless it's determined to be financially feasible.
Ørsted, one of the world's largest wind developers, said it is also looking to scale back projects in Delaware, New York, and Maryland amid similar cost concerns.
In recent filing to the state Department of Public Utilities, Attorney General Andrea Campbell urged the Healey administration to scale back its proposed procurement of 3,600 megawatts. She argued that the move "could lock ratepayers into massive long-term offshore wind generation contracts at a time when the cost of those contracts is at an unprecedented high."
"Instead, the commonwealth should take a more measured approach in this solicitation by seeking to procure a smaller amount of offshore wind generation, while allowing matters impacting the economy generally and issues specifically affecting the offshore wind industry to settle," she wrote.
The Healey administration responded that the state isn't required to secure the entire 3,600 megawatts as part of the latest offshore wind procurement.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com
