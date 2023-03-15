BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey is winding down the state's COVID-19 emergency with plans to rescind any remaining pandemic-related restrictions over the next several months, including a vaccine mandate for executive branch workers.
On Wednesday, Healey announced plans to officially end the state's emergency declaration on May 11, coinciding with end of the federal government's public health emergency.
Healey's announcement comes three years after her predecessor, Gov. Charlie Baker, signed the emergency public health declaration that prompted government shutdowns and health restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.
"We know that we have the tools to manage this virus – vaccines, masking, testing, getting treatments and staying home when sick – and we’ve reached the point where we can update our guidance to reflect where we are now," Healey said in a statement.
Healey's directive would also rescind a divisive Baker-era policy requiring executive branch employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have obtained a medical or religious exemption. The policy prompted a lawsuit by police unions that was ultimately rejected by the courts.
The State Police Association issued a statement praising Healey for setting a date to rescind the order, which the union said resulted in at least 20 troopers "being either terminated or suspended without pay due to their sincerely held religious beliefs that stop them from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination."
"This has been a long journey for our membership," Patrick McNamara, the association's president, said. "We have been seeking the same treatment as other Commonwealth employees and for our leaders in government to hear our voice."
Healey's move follows the Biden administration notice to Congress that it plans to let the emergency declarations related to the COVID-19 pandemic expire on May 11, citing the continuing decline of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The state and federal public health emergencies provided many with COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines at no charge, as well as enhanced social safety net benefits to help people cope with the pandemic and minimize its impact.
But the emergency orders also made it easier for state leaders to shutdown schools and private businesses and impose public health restrictions that fueled complaints of government overreach, prompting many legal challenges.
Healey said even with the end of the state's emergency she will file legislation to extend "key flexibilities" authorized by the public health emergency, such as easing of staffing requirements for the health care industry and emergency medical services to deal with labor shortages.
The end of the federal emergency will mean a reduction on Medicaid funding for states and a rollback of other safety-net programs that have been expanded during the pandemic. Healey has proposed new funding and initiatives to temporarily prop up some of those services as the federal relief dries up.
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll emphasized the need for people to continue taking personal health precautions even as the state's public emergency winds down, "like getting boosted, masking and staying home when you’re feeling sick."
On average, seven people die every day in Massachusetts from COVID-19, according to data from the state Department of Public Health. There have been 22,132 confirmed deaths and nearly 2 million infections, the data shows.
There were 2,700 new COVID-19 infections reported in the state last week, and 61 deaths from the virus, according to the latest public health data.
Nationally, nearly 1,900 Americans died last week with about 170,500 new cases reported, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But Health and Human Services Secretary Kate Walsh said three years after the start of the pandemic Massachusetts is "in a very different place" with more than 80% of its eligible population fully vaccinated and COVID-19 infections and deaths on the decline overall.
"We are fortunate that in Massachusetts, the wide availability of vaccines, tests, effective treatments, and PPE changed the course of a pandemic that brought loss and hardship to so many," she said. "While we will continue living with COVID-19, we can now incorporate the tools to manage this virus into our standing response to respiratory illness within our communities and healthcare system."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
