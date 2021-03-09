Jane Anthony of Andover was immediately put to ease when she walked into the Andover Field House to see her co-worker from Wood Hill Middle School.
School nurse Elizabeth Canavan would be administering her COVID-19 vaccine.
“This is what I’ve been dying to do all year,” Canavan said while giving the shot to Anthony. “Vaccinate my teachers.”
Anthony was eligible for her vaccine last Wednesday because of her age. She was one of 80 people to attend the town’s latest clinic. It was also one of the town’s last vaccination clinics because the state stopped providing first doses to local health departments earlier this month.
Andover has received the second doses of the vaccine for people previously vaccinated who were scheduled to come back. Those clinics will be held March 17 and 31.
Local officials aren’t planning to pack up the vaccination clinic set in the Andover High School Field House just yet, said Director Public Health Thomas Carbone.
“We are not taking anything apart,” Carbone said.
Currently, the state is strapped with resources, only getting about 150,000 first doses a week, said Gov. Charlie Baker. That’s why they have pushed resources to mass vaccination sites like the Danvers DoubleTree, Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park.
It's efficient at those sites because more people can get vaccinated quickly, instead of hosting many of these smaller clinics, Baker said.
"The state believes there are adequate outlets for people to go get their vaccine for those who are eligible," Carbone said. "That continues to be the pharmacies, places like Greater Lawrence Family health and mass vaccination sites."
Town officials are currently hoping to be able to offer vaccinations to teachers and other school staff, who will be allowed to receive the vaccine this week. Andover school's Director of Nursing Rita Casper has reached out to local clinics and pharmacies to see if they could partner to use Andover’s facilities to host the district’s own clinic.
"We would love to be able to obtain vaccines so we could host clinics for residents or our teacher. However, at the moment there is no indication that’s possible," Carbone said.
He is urging people “whenever you have the opportunity to get the vaccine take it.”
“Be patient. We are all going to get an opportunity to get the vaccine, " he advised. "Everyone wants to be prioritized, but we have to wait to get our turns.”