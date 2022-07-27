HAVERHILL — Leaving the Streets Ministry will hold a free “Healthy in the Hood” all-ages event Saturday, July 30, from noon to 3 p.m. at GAR Park, which is across from the public library.
The ministry has partnered with Health Resources in Action, the Department of Public Health and the Lawrence Community Health Mobil unit and will be offering free vaccines along with mental health and substance abuse resources. There will be free giveaways, food (rice, beans, chicken and salad), beverages and a DJ.
Free harp concert is Saturday, July 30, in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — The Colombian cultural Committee of the Merrimack Valley will host a free concert Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Esperanza Academy, 198 Garden St. The concert features renowned Colombian harpist Daniel Rojas of Chicago, and Columbian poet and college professor Carlos Velasquez Torres of New York City on cuatro (four string guitar) and maracas, along with the Bajucol Folkloric Dances from Boston and its founder Miguel Vargas.
The concert is for all ages and will include traditional joropo music, which is dance music played by cowboys on the plains of the border region of Columbia and Venezuela, with influences of Spanish, African, and indigenous traditions, as well as classical pieces from the llanera tradition by various composers from Colombia and Venezuela.
This program is supported by the Colombian Cultural Committee of the Merrimack Valley and the Massachusetts Cultural Council and the Lawrence Cultural Council.
Haverhill Democrats to honor Trahan and Sherlock at annual breakfast
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Democratic City Committee will honor Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Joe Sherlock, executive director of the MA Democratic State Party, as their 2022 Distinguished Democrats at the Committee’s Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Maria’s Restaurant, 85 Essex St.
Trahan, who is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary for her third term, and Sherlock, who hails from Haverhill, and all of the 2022 Democratic candidates who will be on the Sept. 6 state election ballot for statewide, county and local offices, have been invited. The Committee will also be conducting its popular straw poll for the Sept. 6 state election, with results being released to local media following the breakfast.
The breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $30 each. For more information, contact Roz McKeon at 978-373-4032.
Spanish speaking workers invited to job fair on August 3 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — MassHire will host a job fair with employers who hire individuals who speak only Spanish Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 1:30 to 3:30 PM. at the MassHire Merrimack Valley Career Center, 420 Common St., second floor.
Currently, 11 employers are participating and 38 job seekers have registered to attend. MassHire hopes to increase the number of job seekers.
