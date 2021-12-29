Miami Heat (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (14-19, 10th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -3.5; over/under is 216.5
BOTTOM LINE: Miami is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Heat take on San Antonio.
The Spurs have gone 7-10 in home games. San Antonio is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Heat are 10-9 in road games. Miami ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 25.3 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 8.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.
Tyler Herro is scoring 20.6 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 16.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Miami.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 49.1 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.
Heat: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.
INJURIES: Spurs: Dejounte Murray: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (leg), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).
