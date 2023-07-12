MIAMI — Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade selected one of his favorite players to present him for his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Former NBA star Allen Iverson will present Wade when he’s inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass. Wade has made it known in the past that Iverson is one of his favorite players and biggest basketball influences.
Wade also has said that Iverson is the reason he decided to wear No. 3 in college and in the NBA.
Presenters have to already be members of the Hall of Fame to be eligible to take on that role. Iverson was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.
Among those connected to Wade who would have met that requirement to serve as his Hall of Fame presenter: Pat Riley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ray Allen, Chris Bosh and Alonzo Mourning.
Already enshrined in the Hall of Fame for careers that included time with the Heat are Tim Hardaway, Bosh, Allen, Mourning, O’Neal, Gary Payton, and Riley. Former Heat assistant coach Bob McAdoo is also in the Hall of Fame.
Bosh will serve as one of the presenters for retired coach Gene Bess during this year’s induction ceremony, along with John Calipari and Roy Williams.
Wade, 41, is widely considered the greatest player in Heat history. His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in February 2020.
Wade, who was drafted by Miami in 2003, is the Heat’s all-time leader in categories like points, games played, minutes played, assists and steals and is considered one of the top shooting guards in NBA history. Among his most impressive accomplishments: Three championships with the Heat (2006, 2012, 2013), a Finals MVP award in 2006 and an NBA scoring title in the 2008-09 season.
Wade’s NBA career lasted 16 seasons and it included 13 All-Star Game selections. He spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Heat before briefly leaving to spend the 2016-17 season with the Chicago Bulls and part of the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and then was traded back to Miami midway through the 2017-18 season and went on to end his career as a member of the Heat.
