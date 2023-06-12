DENVER — The Miami Heat’s playoff run was historic, but not historic enough.
After the Heat became the second No. 8 seed in league history to advance to the NBA Finals, the Heat couldn’t become the first No. 8 seed to win the NBA Championship. This season’s Larry O’Brien Trophy instead belongs to the Denver Nuggets.
The Heat’s improbable and magical postseason ride as the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed ended two months later than most expected with a 94-89 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. With the victory, the Nuggets won the best-of-7 series 4-1 and clinched their first NBA championship in franchise history.
The Heat led as many as 10 points in the first half and by one point entering the fourth quarter of Game 5, but could not survive the fourth quarter with its season on the line.
It was a defensive slug fest, with both offenses struggling. But the Nuggets’ offense did just enough down the stretch to complete the comeback.
The Nuggets shot just 43.9 percent from the field and 3 of 23 (13 percent), and committed 12 turnovers through the first three quarters.
Unfortunately for the Heat, that uncharacteristic inefficient and sloppy play from the Nuggets didn’t spill into the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets’ elite offense came alive late in the game, shooting 9 of 18 (50 percent) from the field and 2 of 5 (40 percent) from three-point range while committing just three turnovers in the fourth quarter on their way to the championship-clinching win.
And unfortunately for the Heat, it struggled to generate efficient in the fourth quarter. Miami shot just 5 of 22 (22.7 percent) from the field in the final period and didn’t score for more than five minutes from 9:38 to play until 4:29 to play.
With the Heat unable to score, the Nuggets pulled ahead by seven points with 4:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.
But Heat star Jimmy Butler had some fight left in him, making one last push to try to keep the Heat’s season alive.
Heat star Jimmy Butler made a three-pointer to cut the deficit to four with 3:47 left, scoring 13 consecutive points for Miami to lead a 13-5 run and put the Heat ahead by one point with 1:58 to play.
That’s when the Nuggets closed the game on a 6-0 run to end the Heat’s season.
Trailing by three points with 24.7 seconds remaining, the Heat had an opportunity to tie the game. But Butler missed a three-pointer with 17.1 seconds to play, forcing Miami to intentionally foul to preserve the clock.
Nuggets guard Bruce Brown made both free throws to extend the lead to five and the Heat never recovered.
Before Butler’s 13-point explosion late in the game, he was struggling. He totaled just eight points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field in the first three quarters, but still finished with a team-high 21 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field.
Heat All-Star center Bam Adebayo contributed 20 points and 12 rebounds.
The Heat shot just 34.4 percent from the field and 9 of 35 (25.7 percent) from three-point range in the season-ending loss.
As usual, the Nuggets were led by two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic, who closed Game 5 with 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, 16 rebounds and four assists.
Heat guard Tyler Herro was in uniform and available to play on Monday for the first time since breaking his right hand in the opening game of the Heat’s playoff run on April 16. But Herro did not get in the game.
Even after its magical run to the NBA Finals, the Heat has some tough roster decisions to make this offseason.
The only players on the Heat’s roster with guaranteed salaries for next season are Butler ($45.2 million), Adebayo ($32.6 million), Kyle Lowry ($29.7 million), Tyler Herro ($27 million), Duncan Robinson ($18.2 million), Caleb Martin ($6.8 million) and Nikola Jovic ($2.4 million). Unless significant salary is shed, the Heat is on track to cross the newly-instituted and punitive “second apron.”
The Heat also holds the No. 18 pick, which it is eligible to trade, in the June 22 draft.
©2023 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
