ATLANTA — Jimmy Butler and Max Strus have a complicated relationship.
The Miami Heat teammates exchange playful barbs on social media, they jokingly insult each other during interviews and they have a handshake that includes middle fingers directed toward one another.
“I think that’s just the relationship we have and who he is,” Strus said of his connection with Butler ahead of Friday night’s game against the Hawks in Atlanta. “We’re both kind of sarcastic, so I think our personalities mix well together. Obviously, there’s nothing meaningful behind that. But yeah, I don’t know. Maybe he really does mean it sometimes. I don’t know.”
Their handshake began behind closed doors, but it has since become public. Butler and Strus have used their not-so-suitable-for-work sign of affection before and during games in recent weeks.
“I don’t know. He’s just a special individual,” Butler said when asked to explain his handshake with Strus. “I think from Day 1, he just started giving me the middle finger. He doesn’t like me for some reason. Actually, I do know the reason why, Max. I’m just not going to tell everybody, but you can’t fool me. I know why.”
Regarding the story behind the handshake, Strus said: “There really isn’t one. That’s just our relationship. There’s really nothing to it, to be honest with you.”
Butler offered a glimpse into their relationship during a a recent postgame interview when he was asked about Strus.
“Don’t ask me about Max. Don’t do it,” Butler said. “Because I’m going to tell you the truth. He just stinks, so people leave him open. [Erik Spoelstra] is like throw it to Max, he’s wide open. So I got to throw it to him. I literally try to look him off. Then it’s like, ‘OK, we got to throw it to him because he’s wide open.’ ”
Through it all, Strus believes Butler considers him a friend. But he’s still not completely sure.
“I think so,” Strus said with a smile. “But apparently not to him. I don’t know. You have to ask him. I got no comment on it.”
All jokes aside, Butler and Strus do enjoy each other’s company.
Along with their unique off-court relationship, they have also developed chemistry on the court. The Heat, entering Friday, has outscored opponents by 57 points in the 185 minutes that Butler and Strus have played together this season.
“Me and Jimmy have a special connection that we’ve built since last year,” Strus said, providing a rare serious response to a question involving Butler. “That’s my guy. He looks for me and wants me to be good. So I can’t ask for anything more. He has been a great role model and vet that I look up to, and he’s helping along the way.”
Despite all of the mutual respect and love, the insults and jokes will continue between them.
“It’s fun,” Strus said. “I think that’s a lot of our relationship is just fun and messing around and having fun with each other.”
