LOS ANGELES — Markieff Morris was in no state Monday night to question Nikola Jokic’s manhood.
Tuesday, however, was a different story.
In the wake of a blindside forearm shiver to his back that left him prone at center court at Ball Arena, the veteran Miami Heat forward lashed out at the Denver Nuggets center for the skirmish with 2:39 left in the Heat’s 113-96 loss.
“I love to see the hate!” Morris posted in Twitter of the social-media fallout. “No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol.”
Morris was not available for comment Monday, requiring treatment for what the Heat listed as a neck injury. The Heat did not practice Tuesday in advance of Tuesday night’s nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center, again without player media availability.
Jokic, who addressed the media Monday night, was somewhat contrite.
“It’s a stupid play. I feel bad,” Jokic said. “I’m not supposed to react that way. But it’s in the middle of the game. I got hit. I saw him, but I thought it was just going to be a take foul.
“I think it was a dirty play. Then, I just needed to protect myself.”
Jokic said he grew concerned when he saw Morris’ neck snap back.
Play was stopped after the sequence that began with Morris forcefully bumping his shoulder into Jokic in transition to create a foul and stop play amid another of the Nuggets’ fast breaks. Jokic then ran up on Morris from behind at center court and landed his forearm blow.
“That was a very dangerous, dirty play,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “I thought ‘Kief took a foul and it was one of those fast-break take fouls. And he did it with his shoulder. You might deem that maybe as a little bit more than just the slapping stuff. Right after I watched it on film, it was a take foul. That’s how I saw it.”
NBA players routinely foul the opposition in transition as a means of preventing a scoring opportunity.
Morris was called for a Flagrant 2 and ejected, as was Jokic, who received an unsportsmanlike technical foul. Heat forward Jimmy Butler also received a technical foul during the sequence, with the technical fouls offsetting.
The NBA immediately began an investigation, with decisions on further sanctions expected Wednesday, when both teams play again.
Spoelstra vented about the force of Jokic’s blow.
“That’s just absolutely uncalled for,” he said. “And it would have looked a lot different, this whole thing could have been a whole lot uglier, if Markieff was actually facing Jokic. The fact that he had his back turned and he made a play like that, blindsiding him, that was just a very dangerous play.”
Morris remained prone on the court for several minutes as he was tended to by trainers and medical staff, while a stretcher was rolled to midcourt. He eventually walked to the locker room assisted by staffers.
“We’ll do the necessary tests, whatever we need to do just to make sure that he’s OK,” Spoelstra said.
Jokic said he believed Morris was cited for a flagrant foul only because of the way the incident escalated.
Kevin Scott, crew chief of the officiating staff, cited that as the case.
“Upon video review a Flagrant Foul penalty 2 was assessed,” he said to a pool reporter. “The contact by Morris was interpreted to be excessive and unnecessary based on the following criteria: One, the severity of the contact. Two, whether or not the player was making a legitimate basketball play. Three, the potential for injury resulting from the contact. And, four, the outcome of the contact led to an altercation.”
Spoelstra said he did not view Morris’ foul to the degree that warranted such retaliation.
“I thought it was a take foul,” he said “At the time of it, I thought it was a physical take foul. But certainly not a Flagrant 2.”
Of Butler receiving a technical foul in the wake of the incident, Scott said, “Butler was assessed a technical for the illegal contact that he committed during a dead ball because the contact was deemed to be unsportsmanlike in nature.”
Asked if his players were incensed beyond the anger displayed on the court in the wake of the incident, Spoelstra said, “Did you see our guys? Yeah. The video and pictures are worth 1,000 words.”
A photo in the Denver Post showed Heat general manager Andy Elisburg, who is bigger than many of the players on the team, blocking players from the hallway that leads from the Heat locker room to the Nuggets locker room.
“It was a play that shouldn’t happen,” veteran Nuggets forward Jeff Green said. “That’s basketball. You never know the way the game is going. I think Markieff went and tried to make a hard foul. I don’t think he had the intention of hurting Joker.
“I ride with my teammate. Whatever comes after that comes after that.”
It did not appear that players left either bench during the incident, with such action a mandatory one-game suspension.
“I think the referees did a good job of breaking it up and trying to restore order,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Malone said Tuesday he reached out to Spoelstra to check on Morris’ condition. Malone also said he disagreed with Spoelstra’s characterization of Morris’ foul.
Of Jokic facing a possible suspension, Malone said, “I’m not going to waste my time looking through my crystal ball or my tea leaves. I don’t have any of that. He’s available until they tell me he’s not. And I don’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be available.”
Jokic said he appreciate the intensity of the game until that moment of truth.
“I thought it was a dirty foul, a dirty shot,” he said. “Me and Bam [Adebayo] were fighting the whole night. It was a nice fight. I think you can play fair and still play aggressive and fight with your guy. But I thought it was a little over the edge. That’s why I reacted.”
