MIAMI — Less than two weeks after their season came to an end with a Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat turned to the future at Thursday’s NBA draft with the selection of UCLA swingman Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the No. 18 choice.
Because the NBA does not reseed teams based on playoff results, the Heat wound up picking in the middle of the first round in the wake of closing the 2022-23 regular season at 44-38.
For the Heat, the addition of 22-year-old Jaquez adds to a youth component that also includes 20-year-old 2022 first-round pick Nikola Jovic, who went No. 27 last season.
A second-team All-America and the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Jaquez averaged 17.8 points last season as a senior for the Bruins on .481 shooting from the field, but just .317 on 3-pointers.
According to The Ringers’ respect draft guide, Jaquez, “Has good size and strength at 6-foot-6 without shoes to with a 6-foot-10 wingspan. Plays with force and a lower center of gravity. Moves people around on the court. Will have enough strength to hang in the NBA. Has some sneaky bounce when he can really load up. Beyond that, he plays with a real toughness and a hard-nosed mentality. He dives on the ground for balls and leads by example in terms of his effort and energy.”
Next up for the Heat is next week’s start of NBA free agency, with summer league to begin the following week.
The No. 18 pick on the NBA’s draft salary scale slots in at $2.9 million next season, eligible to be paid from 80% to 120% of that figure. NBA draft-scale contracts are guaranteed for three seasons.
The Heat did not hold a second-round pick in Thursday’s draft, having previously moved it to the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 salary dump of Josh McRoberts. That pick, which slotted in Thursday at No. 50, eventually was moved on to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The question now for the Heat is whether they move forward with Jaquez or utilize him in a trade package. NBA draft picks can be dealt immediately until signed, then cannot be dealt for a month.
As for potential trades, the Portland Trail Blazers’ selection of G League guard Scoot Henderson at No. 3, which appears to signal a further youth movement, could open the door for a Damian Lillard trade. The Heat have been among the teams linked to such a potential trade.
Among those who went ahead of the Heat’s No. 18 selection were Kentucky guard Cason Wallace at No. 10 by the Dallas Mavericks, who then was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder; Michigan forward Jett Howard at No. 11 to the Orlando Magic; Duke center Dereck Lively II at No. 12 to the Mavericks; Kansas guard Gradey Dick at No. 13 to the Toronto Raptors; Connecticut guard Jordan Hawkins at No. 14 to the New Orleans Hornets; Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin at No. 15 to the Atlanta Hawks; Baylor guard Keyonte George at No. 16 to the Atlanta Hawks; and Indiana forward Jalen Hood-Schifino at No. 17 to the Los Angeles Lakers.
©2023 South Florida Sun Sentinel. Visit at sun-sentinel.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.