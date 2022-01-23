Doncic tallied his second-highest scoring game of the season as Dallas gained more ground on Memphis.
DALLAS — The heat pack Luka Doncic wore while watching parts of the Mavericks’ 104-91 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday might’ve done more than keep his strained neck from tightening up during breaks.
Because his on-court production was hot, too.
Doncic tallied his second-highest scoring game of the season (37 points) while shooting 13 of 25 from the field and adding 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and three steals in 38 minutes.
He received a standing ovation when he checked out with 1:41 remaining, and flashed a thumbs up at a group of fans hollering for his attention.
But, he wasn’t the only Maverick who appeared powerful and poised in the team’s 11th win over the last 13 games.
Kristaps Porzingis contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists and matched his Dallas-best mark with six blocks — half of the Mavericks’ season-high 12.
The Western Conference’s third-place Grizzlies remain three games ahead of the fifth-place Mavericks, but Dallas finished the regular-season series with a 3-1 edge, ensuring they’ll hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over Memphis in the playoff standings come April.
Though the teams had played four times since early December, Sunday’s matchup marked a first in the matchups.
Finally, a full complement of superstars.
Doncic and Porzingis missed the first, a Mavericks home loss Dec. 4, but then returned for Dallas’ win Dec. 8 in Memphis — only for Ja Morant to be out with a knee injury and COVID-19.
After contracting COVID-19 in early January, Porzingis was again absent for a 112-84 victory in Memphis on Jan. 14, when the Mavericks’ stopped the Grizzlies’ franchise-best winning streak at 11 games.
While the Grizzlies were still without several key players Sunday — including TCU product Desmond Bane (health and safety protocol), game-time scratch Brandon Clarke (back soreness) and Dillon Brooks (ankle sprain) — the Mavericks were almost at full strength, missing just reserves Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) and Frank Ntilikina (non-COVID illness).
Dallas made sure to capitalize.
Doncic suffered a neck strain in the second half Thursday that left him unable to turn his head to either side, but after two days for massages, steam room sessions and practice, Doncic showed little limitation while wearing several pieces of black tape down his neck and getting heating-pad treatment during a couple of breaks.
Porzingis, meanwhile, seemed to take inspiration from his favorite sport, MMA, in his physical defense and strong finishes at the rim.
He and Doncic were both on triple-double pace at halftime: Doncic with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Porzingis with eight points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Morant finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds and six assists, but Doncic looked eager to match — or surpass — each one of Morant’s crafty and athletic feats on the other end.
Call it a last-minute ploy for All-Star starter support from Doncic, who trailed Morant in fan voting at the NBA’s last check-in.
The game marked another homecoming for Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, a St. Mark’s graduate. The Arlington native looked forward to seeing some high school administrators and basketball coach, Scott Jolly, at the game and to visiting St. Mark’s on Monday to spend time with students on campus.
But, the Mavericks’ defense didn’t make his return to American Airlines Center pleasant.
They held the Grizzlies to 34.7% shooting from the field and 16.7% from three as the 10th opponent since Dec. 29 who failed to reach 100 points.
Broadcast change: Mavericks play-by-play commentator Mark Followill announced before the game that he had entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol, and would miss at least two Bally Sports Southwest broadcasts: Sunday’s contest against Memphis and Wednesday’s road match in Portland.
The Mavericks’ Tuesday game at Golden State will be an exclusive TNT broadcast.
“Very mild symptoms,” Followill said on Twitter, “so feeling quite fortunate first of all & hoping to return ASAP.”
Chuck Cooperstein, the Mavericks’ play-by-play radio voice, filled in for Followill on Bally Sports Sportswest alongside analyst Derek Harper.
