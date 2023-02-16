North Florida Ospreys (11-15, 6-8 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (16-11, 8-6 ASUN)
Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -7; over/under is 152
BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Ognacevic and the Lipscomb Bisons host Carter Hendricksen and the North Florida Ospreys in ASUN play.
The Bisons have gone 12-1 at home. Lipscomb is 2-1 in one-possession games.
The Ospreys have gone 6-8 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 2-3 in one-possession games.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ognacevic is shooting 60.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bisons. A.J McGinnis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.
Hendricksen is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jose Placer is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.
Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
