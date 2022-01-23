Alcorn State Braves (5-12, 4-2 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-13, 3-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SWAC foes Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State will play on Monday.

The Wildcats have gone 3-3 in home games. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Braves are 4-2 in SWAC play. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC shooting 33.6% from deep. Lenell Henry paces the Braves shooting 45.7% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe French is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.1 points. Kevin Davis is shooting 43.3% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Byron Joshua is averaging 6.3 points for the Braves. Darius Agnew is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Alcorn State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

