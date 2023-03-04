Texas Southern Tigers (11-19, 7-10 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (12-18, 8-9 SWAC)
Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Prairie View A&M -4.5; over/under is 135.5
BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after PJ Henry scored 41 points in Texas Southern's 89-81 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.
The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Prairie View A&M has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.
The Tigers are 7-10 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is third in the SWAC scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Gambrell averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 27.2% from beyond the arc. William Douglas is shooting 39.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.
Henry is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.8 points. John Walker III is shooting 49.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
