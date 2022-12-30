UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-8, 0-1 Big West)
Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield takes on the UC Irvine Anteaters after Kaleb Higgins scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield's 71-59 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.
The Roadrunners have gone 2-2 in home games. CSU Bakersfield is 3- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.
The Anteaters are 2-3 in road games. UC Irvine is the top team in the Big West shooting 40.3% from downtown. JC Butler leads the Anteaters shooting 56.3% from 3-point range.
The Roadrunners and Anteaters match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.
Pierre Crockrell II is averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 assists for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 13.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.
Anteaters: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.