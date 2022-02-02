BOSTON -- The state's highest court will hear arguments in a landmark case next month challenging a Massachusetts law authorizing state prosecutors to charge doctors for prescribing life-ending medication to terminally ill patients.
Critics of assisted suicide, including medical and religious groups and advocates for those with disabilities, say misdiagnoses are common. They urged lawmakers not to approve the practice.
Terminally ill patients suffer from depression, they noted, and may irrationally decide to end their lives.
Others argue that legalizing physician assisted suicide would encourage suicide among those suffering from depression and other mental health issues.
In 2012, Massachusetts voters rejected a ballot question that would have allowed the terminally ill to end their lives with medication prescribed by physicians. The referendum was narrowly defeated, with 51% voting against it.
Proponents of the practice got a boost in 2017 when the Massachusetts Medical Society dropped its longstanding opposition to physician-assisted suicide.
The society’s governing body adopted a neutral stance on the practice, which it refers to as "medical aid in dying," allowing the organization of about 25,000 physicians and medical students to "serve as a medical and scientific resource as part of legislative efforts."
A U.S. Supreme Court ruling in 1997 left the issue largely up to states. Thirty-seven states have since banned the practice, either at the ballot box or by legislative act.
But physician-assisted suicide is legal in the District of Columbia and at least 10 states including Vermont, Maine, Hawaii, Washington, Colorado and California.
Methods of physician-assisted suicide vary by state but generally involve a prescription. Doctors are required to notify patients of alternatives, such as hospice care, and wait at least 48 hours after receiving a written request from a patient.
A 2020 poll by Suffolk University found more than 70% of Massachusetts residents believe doctors should be allowed to end a patient's life by painless means.
