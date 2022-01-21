High Point Panthers (7-10, 1-2 Big South) at Hampton Pirates (4-10, 0-3 Big South)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Hampton Pirates after John-Michael Wright scored 34 points in High Point's 70-66 loss to the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Pirates have gone 3-0 at home. Hampton ranks ninth in the Big South in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Najee Garvin paces the Pirates with 5.8 boards.

The Panthers are 1-2 in conference matchups. High Point ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Pirates and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Dean is averaging 12.5 points for the Pirates. Garvin is averaging 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

Wright is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 20.4 points and four assists. Zach Austin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games for High Point.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 56.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

